Varun Dhawan Finds The Perfect Way To Beat The Summer Heat

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) With the summer heat soaring, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has discovered the ideal way to beat the heat!

The actor recently indulged in a sweet treat, beating the heat by enjoying ice cream for lunch. Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared photos of him enjoying ice cream. In the images, the 'Bawaal' actor can be seen wearing a white vest with stylish sunglasses and a cap. In the photos, Dhawan is seen relishing ice cream while posing, perfectly capturing the essence of beating the summer heat.

Alongside the images, he wrote,“Who has ice cream for lunch ? ME.”

To note, besides sharing his photos, Varun Dhawan also uses social media to keep his fans updated with his professional ventures, offering insights into his upcoming projects. On March 22, the 'Student of the Year' actor announced the start of filming for his upcoming film "Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" with Pooja Hegde in Rishikesh.

Varun and Pooja shared several glimpses, including a video of the two actors performing the Ganga aarti. Another picture showed them watering a plant, while another captured Varun speaking into a microphone. "A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh... Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain," they wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, the title“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” is inspired by a line from the popular song“Ishq Sona Hai” featured in the 1999 film“Biwi No.1,” starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Both“Biwi No.1” and this upcoming project are directed by David Dhawan. While plot details remain under wraps,“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” is expected to bring back the charm of classic '90s romantic comedies.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the ensemble cast reportedly also features Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

Additionally, Varun also has Anurag Singh's“Border 2” in the lineup. The war drama, inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

“Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.