Hotel And Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia Kicks Off

The 13th edition of the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia opened with thousands of decision makers, changemakers and disruptors convening to explore, discuss and do business amid the drive to redefine and reimagine hospitality and tourism in the Kingdom.

The three-day expo, officially opened in the presence of Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Deputy Minister of Tourism Destinations Enablement, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, and Fahd bin Mansour Al Hashem, Assistant Deputy Minister for Investment Development, Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA), will set the tone for the next chapter in Saudi Arabia's evolution as a global touristic hub.

A captivating opening day on the high-powered Hospitality Leaders' Summit stage saw industry experts examine the Kingdom's evolution and what it has to offer for domestic and international visitors.

In the opening panel discussion titled 'Saudi-ously Experiential: Shaping Cultural Journeys, not Just Stays', Mohammed Al-Basrawi, CEO of Domestic Tourism at the Saudi Tourism Authority, told delegates that the next five years leading up to the Vision 2030 deadline will be critical in reshaping the Kingdom's tourism sector. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving the goals of the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Echoing those thoughts, fellow panelist Dr. Fahad Bin Mishait, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Investment Company', Asfar, – a company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund that collaborates with private sector partners to create destinations across the Kingdom – added that with today's travellers seeking more immersive hospitality experiences, the key lies in offering services that meet the needs of both local and international tourists. He stressed that building hotels alone is not enough to encourage longer stays and drive economic growth.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how these experiences are curated, marketed, and delivered, he said.

Fahad AloBailan Group CEO Baan Holding, meanwhile, said Saudi Arabia has a distinct advantage as a hospitality player because it offers different cultures, different food and dynamics in different parts of the country, feeding visitor demand for different experiences.

That local experience and flavour in hospitality is crucial, said Abdulrahman, CEO of Dan Company, with people often willing to pay 10 percent more to try local food.

A Real Shift in the Hospitality Sector

In another thought-provoking session titled 'Skyline to Stay-Line: Urban Expansion Reshaping Saudi Hospitality', Mohammad Haj Hassan, Country Head, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA, and Nadeem Zaman, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Rua Al Madinah, discussed how there had been a“real shift” in the Kingdom's hospitality sector in recent years.

The hospitality leaders outlined how initiatives, including speed of transit through the Kingdom's airports, had provided a real boost to the sector, resulting in increased visitors, talent and investment.

“Government initiatives have really helped diversify the hospitality industry,” said Hassan. Nowadays, he said, visitors can transit through the airport in 15-20 minutes, adding that the additions of cultural and ecotourism have complemented religious tourism in the Kingdom. Hassan also pointed out that such is the interest in the Kingdom, there is currently not enough supply to meet demand.

Organized by dmg events & KAOUN International, the exhibition runs until April 10 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre, and has the strategic backing of the Kingdom's Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Tourism. With more than 135 exhibitors from 19 countries, the show offers industry professionals a dedicated platform to explore advanced technologies, forge business connections, and gain valuable insights from more than 50 expert speakers at the annual Hospitality Leaders' Summit.

“The expo has seen strong growth in recent years and the opening day of this year's event has continued that trajectory, from the opening to some truly insightful sessions on the summit stage, along with the energy on the exhibition floor.. These are interesting times for the Kingdom's hotel and hospitality sector, and it is an honour to be able to enable and facilitate such energy, dialogue and networking. We look forward to seeing what the rest of the week brings,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President, Design and Hospitality at dmg events.

Tags#Expo #Hospitality #Hotel #Riyadh #Saudi Arabia