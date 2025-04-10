9 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

Officials said that a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK03C-5203 lost its control and fell down 100 meters into gorge near Kota in Dhargloon, resulting in injuries to nine people, who were shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

More details are awaited.

