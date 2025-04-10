Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
9 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

9 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch


2025-04-10 03:14:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least nine people including seven females were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Kota in Dhargloon area of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu region on Thursday.

Officials said that a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK03C-5203 lost its control and fell down 100 meters into gorge near Kota in Dhargloon, resulting in injuries to nine people, who were shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

More details are awaited.

Legal Disclaimer:
