Armenian Forces Target Azerbaijani Positions

Late on April 9, Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani military positions near the village of Mususkend in the Tovuzgala district, , Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The incident occurred around 23:50, with Armenian units reportedly using small arms to target Azerbaijani positions from their posts in the same region.

In response, Azerbaijani forces took appropriate retaliatory measures, the ministry confirmed.

“The necessary countermeasures were taken by our units in the mentioned direction,” the Ministry said.

This latest exchange underscores the ongoing tensions along the border despite calls for restraint and peace in the region.