Self-Care For The Woman On The Go

MENAFN - Jordan Times) By Zenab IshtayAromatheraptis & Cosmetologist

Happy International Women's Day! Today, we celebrate the hardworking women who balance multiple roles - whether as professionals, mothers, wives, daughters, or friends. Juggling responsibilities can lead to stress and fatigue, making self-care an essential part of daily life.

One effective and natural way to maintain balance is through essential oils.

Carrying an emergency kit of essential oils can help women navigate everyday challenges with ease and confidence.

Combating Fatigue and Stress

Many women step into the workforce for personal fulfillment, financial necessity, or both.

Regardless of the reason, working women often find themselves overwhelmed with responsibilities, which can lead to both mental and physical fatigue.

In such cases, essential oils such as juniper, basil and rosemary can work wonders.

These oils stimulate the brain, improve circulation, and act as natural antidepressants and energy boosters.

Managing Guilt and Emotional Well-Being

Many women experience guilt - whether it's for missing family time, delaying household tasks, or struggling to maintain a work-life balance.

This emotional burden can lead to stress, anxiety, and self-doubt.

To combat these feelings, consider using ylang ylang, Roman chamomile and neroli.

These oils help release emotional tension, promote relaxation, and restore inner peace.

Empowering the Self-Aware Woman

Today, more women embrace their careers with confidence, understanding their value in a competitive workforce.

These women are self-aware, balanced, and empowered, managing their time effectively and outsourcing tasks when necessary.

For such women, Myrrh essential oil is ideal - it is known as the oil of womanhood, fostering inner strength and resilience.

Boosting Creativity and Focus

For women who need a mental boost at work, certain essential oils can enhance concentration and creativity.

Rosemary, orange, grapefruit and lemon help stimulate mental clarity and focus, making them perfect for highpressure work environments where innovation and efficiency are key.

Improving Workplace Well-Being

Many modern workplaces expose employees to stressors such as poor air circulation, artificial lighting, and electronic pollution.

These factors can negatively impact women's hormonal balance and overall wellbeing.

Essential oils can help create a healthier work environment.

For instance: To combat airborne viruses and bacteria, use eucalyptus, lavender, cedarwood, bergamot, and clove For reducing office stress, try grapefruit, rosemary, peppermint, and lavender To energize and uplift, blend rosemary with cardamom or lemon.

Custom Aromatherapy Blends for Every Woman

Aromatherapy experts can craft personalized essential oil blends to address individual needs, from nervousness and anxiety to fatigue and migraines.

Carrying a small bottle of your customized blend allows you to discreetly restore balance whenever needed.

By incorporating essential oils into daily routines, women can navigate the demands of work and life with renewed energy, emotional balance, and a sense of well-being.

This International Women's Day, celebrate yourself by embracing the power of aromatherapy - because self-care isn't a luxury, it's a necessity.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine