Doha Institute Discusses The Role Of Women In Academia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Excellence Center for Training and Consulting, in collaboration with the Human Rights Program at the Doha Institute (DI), organized a panel discussion titled“Women in Academia: Reality, Challenges, and Future Directions” on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The event was held at the Doha Institute and was opened by a welcome note from the Excellence Center, followed by a short video highlighting the achievements of women in academia and their growing presence in research and academic spheres.

The panel addressed several key themes, including educational and professional pathways, societal roles, and research contributions. Speakers emphasized the importance of women's participation in the development of academic institutions and showcased their scholarly achievements. The discussion also explored the main challenges women face in academia and presented recommendations to strengthen their presence and leadership.

Ms. Lolwa bint Abdullah Al-Misnad, a writer and consultant in institutional and community development, discussed the experiences of Qatari women in academic leadership. She highlighted the progress they have made, while also noting ongoing challenges in certain institutional environments.

Dr. Amal Ghazal, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, addressed the role of women in academia from a research perspective. She emphasized the need to support women's presence in research settings and to increase their opportunities to lead scientific projects.

Dr. Fatma Mohammed bin Humaid Al-Suwaidi, Professor of Classical Arabic Literature and Cultural Criticism at Qatar University, explored the role of women in academia from an academic and cultural standpoint. She stressed that the education of Arab women should go beyond the acquisition of knowledge, serving instead as a“path” to empowerment and transformation. She also highlighted the significant challenges still facing women's education in the Arab world.

The panel was moderated by Dr. Aya Randall, Assistant Professor in the Human Rights Program, who concluded the session highlighting the importance of moving from theoretical discussion to practical planning in order to ensure a more inclusive and equitable future for women in academia.