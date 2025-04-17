Zionist Israel Claims Strikes On Hamas, Hezbollah Targets, Latest Death Toll: 51,065 Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Apr 18 (NNN-WAFA) – The Israeli regime said yesterday, it carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, targeting what it described as Hamas and Hezbollah infrastructure.

The Zionist Israeli military said, it struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.“The IDF (Zionist Israel Defence Forces) will operate against any attempts by Hezbollah, to rebuild or establish a military presence, under the guise of civilian cover,” it alleged in a statement, without providing further details.

Separately, the Barbaric Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said, they conducted a strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza, targeting what they described as a Hamas command and control centre. The military alleged, the site had been used to“plan and execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and troops.”

According to health authorities in Gaza, at least 40 Palestinians were killed, in inhumane Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in Gaza since the start of the war in Oct, 2023 to 51,065.

Since the savage Israeli regime resumed its offensive on Mar 18, following a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Jan, 1,691 people have been murdered, and 4,464 others injured, the health authorities added.– NNN-WAFA