Agha Syed Baqir Of Budgam No More

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): Distinguished Shia Muslim scholar, cleric and religious leader Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi passed away early on Friday after a brief spell of illness. He was 85.

Most prominent member of Aga family of Budgam, Agha Baqir, was not keeping well for some time. He died at his residence a day after he was discharged from the SMHS Hospital here on Thursday, family sources told Kashmir Observer.

Known for his scholarship, eloquent oratory, and contributions to Islamic literature Agha Baqir had been serving the community since 1982 after the death of family patriarch Agha Syed Yusuf.

Agha Syed Baqir received his early religious education at Babul Ilm in Budgam. He later pursued advanced theological studies at the Hawza Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq, one of the most respected centers of Shia scholarship. His academic journey and dedication to Islamic jurisprudence and philosophy have earned him wide recognition.

His works encompass theology, jurisprudence and history in Arabic, Persian, and Kashmiri languages. He has authored several books and articles that reflect his deep understanding of Islamic teachings and his commitment to educating the community.

He is also recognized as the representative of Grand Ayatollah Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani in Kashmir.