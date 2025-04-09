403
UK PM, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Global Trade Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 9 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Wednesday afternoon the recent developments on global trade tariffs.
During a phone conversation, initiated by Starmer, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening economic partnerships to provide further certainty for businesses, and agreed to build on the good progress so far on the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement.
The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to working closely with international partners to maintain global economic stability.
He added that the UK will continue to take a measured and calm approach, according to a statement from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).
Turning to defence, the leaders agreed to continue work to deepen defence and security co-operation. (end)
mrn
