BJP Ties, Waqf Bill, & Tulip Selfie: Omar, Mehbooba Trade Barbs

Speaking to media persons, Mehbooba Mufti said,“What has happened over the last three days inside the Assembly is a shameful drama by the ruling party. Outside the Assembly, what happened in Tulip Garden was equally disgraceful, especially when the country's Muslim population is facing continuous onslaughts from the BJP.”

“After bulldozing the Waqf Amendment Bill through Parliament, Minister Kiran Rijiju strategically chose to visit Kashmir. He was given a red carpet welcome by the Chief Minister of India's only Muslim-majority state - a move that seemed designed and deliberate to signal to the 24 crore Muslims across India that their views hold little weight when the leader of the country's only Muslim-majority region stands in support,” Mehbooba said.

“The visit set against the backdrop of Asia's largest tulip garden felt like a public celebration of the community's marginalisation and disempowerment,” she added.

Mehbooba alleged that the Assembly chaos was a tactic to divert attention from three important bills recently cleared by the Lieutenant Governor.“One bill was for the regularization of daily wagers who have been working for years on meagre salaries, the second was brought by Waheed Para to provide land to the poor, and the third was a bill to impose a ban on liquor,” she revealed.

“These crucial pro-people bills were sidelined deliberately. The chaos in the Assembly was to distract from the misuse of Kiren Rijiju's visit and the warm reception he received,” Mehbooba stated.

She further announced that with legal support from Advocate Majeed, the party will challenge the Waqf amendment bill in the Supreme Court in the coming days.

Slamming Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba said,“Satellite towns are being created, lakhs of kanals of land are being handed over. Who are these lands for? Lakhs of domiciles have been given in just two years-this is part of a larger agenda, which Omar is silently helping implement.”

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the bill was meant for the social empowerment of Muslims, she questioned,“Why then are Muslims across the country opposing it? If it truly empowered Muslims, why are even secular parties raising their voices?”

She concluded by saying that just as the Tamil Nadu government refused to implement the amendment, Omar Abdullah too should have publicly stated that they would not implement the bill in J&K.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit back at veiled criticism over his recent interaction with a central minister at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. Though no names were mentioned, the Chief Minister's remarks were widely seen as a response to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's indirect commentary.

“Those who once gave the BJP a political foothold in Jammu and Kashmir - who formed a government with them - are now questioning a simple handshake and a photo? The irony is hard to miss,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

He clarified the encounter, saying,“I had gone to the Tulip Garden with my father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah. It just so happened that a central minister was also present. We exchanged greetings, and they requested a picture. I obliged - it was nothing more than basic courtesy. There was no political agenda.”

CM Omar further said that those targeting him should introspect first.“Let's not forget 2016 - the painful loss of young lives, and the insensitive 'toffee and milk' remarks. The public remembers. And they also remember how children were compelled to participate in events for the Home Minister during that government.”

He added,“Unlike others, we never compromised our principles for power. We didn't sit with the BJP to form a government. So those who did should think twice before pointing fingers.”

Omar Abdullah concluded by saying that such attempts to stir controversy won't work.“People in Jammu and Kashmir are politically conscious. They know the difference between substance and stunt,” he said.

