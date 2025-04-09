REP Fitness Flexes In Europe's Top Market: Plans Direct-To-Consumer Launch In The UK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The UK is a pivotal market for REP as we continue to grow internationally. After the success of our EU launch in 2024, the UK was the logical next step for us," said Ryan McGrotty, co-CEO of REP Fitness. "By bringing our class-leading racks, benches, barbells, and functional training tools directly to British customers, we can make quality strength equipment more accessible and continue empowering individuals to pursue their strength goals."

REP Fitness has announced the official launch of its direct-to-consumer operations in the UK.

UK Market Potential & Expanded Offerings

The UK is home to 11 million commercial gym members, supporting a $250 million strength training equipment market, a $500 million cardio equipment market, a $1 billion sports nutrition market, and a $5 billion fitness apparel market. Frequently cited-alongside Germany-as the 1st or 2nd largest fitness market in Europe, the UK offers a robust landscape for REP's ongoing expansion. In addition to its established product lineup and new cardio line, the brand will also introduce its apparel line-featuring innovative performance fabrics and functional design-and its expanding Purist supplement & nutrition range to UK consumers, furthering its commitment to delivering a comprehensive fitness ecosystem.

Leadership & UK Rollout

The local expansion will be led by Martyn Jones, who joined REP in December 2024 and now serves as CEO of REP Fitness UK. Under his leadership, REP will introduce pricing similar to the US market: excluding VAT or sales tax, UK customers will see pricing closely mirroring US prices. REP is also bringing over 1,200 SKUs to the UK-matching its US assortment-and aims to launch 30 new products globally in 2025.

"Our goal is to ensure that our UK customers receive the same value and experience as our US customers," said Jones . "Our product pricing will match our US prices as closely as possible. We're also introducing an array of new products in 2025, including a cardio lineup, and collaborating with independent designers to bring fresh innovations to market-making this an incredibly exciting time to be part of REP and now, a UK fitness enthusiast."

Transition from Fitness Superstore

REP Fitness will conclude its distribution partnership with Fitness Superstore on September 30, 2025. Fitness Superstore has been instrumental in establishing REP's footprint in the UK since 2023, providing in-store demonstrations and exceptional customer service.

"We are immensely thankful to Fitness Superstore for representing the REP brand so successfully," said Jon Little, Chief Operating Officer at REP. "They have been an outstanding partner, helping us reach thousands of UK customers. As our product lines expand into cardio equipment, apparel, supplements, and more, we recognize that a direct presence in key markets is crucial to achieving our ambition of becoming the world's number one consumer strength brand. This transition is part of our broader strategy and is by no means a reflection of Fitness Superstore's performance. We remain on excellent terms and look forward to continuing the overall growth of the UK strength market together."

Paul Walker, Managing Director of Fitness Superstore, echoed these sentiments:

"We've been proud to partner with REP Fitness since 2023, introducing their top-tier equipment to thousands of satisfied customers across the UK. This transition to a direct-to-consumer model underscores REP's strategic growth, and we appreciate being acknowledged for the crucial role we played. We're pleased that all existing warranties, remaining REP inventory and service agreements will transfer seamlessly to REP Fitness UK, ensuring our customers continue to receive excellent support. We remain on great terms with REP and look forward to watching their continued success in the UK market."



Existing Customers: All warranties, service agreements, and post-purchase support for REP equipment purchased through Fitness Superstore will transfer seamlessly to REP Fitness UK. New Customers (Interim): Fitness Superstore will continue offering REP products through September 30, 2025. After that date, all remaining REP inventory will be transferred to REP Fitness UK and Fitness Superstore listing will be removed. Ongoing customer orders will then be handled exclusively through the dedicated REP Fitness UK channel.

New UK Facility & Operational Timeline

From Q1 2026, REP Fitness UK will begin shipping orders nationwide from a new 40,000-square-foot facility at St Modwen Park in Gloucester. This facility will feature:



A head office capable of housing up to 40 staff members,

A full retail showroom where customers can experience REP's equipment in person, A warehouse capable of holding up to £10 million worth of stock, ensuring quick fulfilment and dispatch across the UK.

"Throughout 2025, we'll be setting up robust operations so that when deliveries start in Q1 2026, customers experience REP's renowned quality and service from day one," explained Jones. "We want to ensure every aspect of our local operations-from customer support to logistics-is ready before we go live."

If REP Fitness UK is not fully operational in time for its traditional Black November sale, the company will instead offer a subsequent launch sale so that UK customers do not feel they have missed out on any seasonal promotions.

Comprehensive Customer Focus

REP is committed to providing UK customers with the same high level of service and convenience it offers in the US. This includes:



Free Shipping within the UK for direct-to-consumer orders.

Pick-Up Discounts for customers who collect their orders from the Gloucester site.

Local Warranty & Returns mirroring the US, ensuring peace of mind for every purchase,

UK-Based Customer Support with local phone numbers and GMT/BST service hours. Financing & Payment Options such as PayPal and Klarna, offering up to 3 years of finance credit to make equipment purchases more accessible.

REP will also introduce a B2B sales channel in the UK, enabling businesses of all sizes-from independent gyms to large-scale fitness facilities-to access REP's expanding lineup of strength equipment.

Building a Strength-Focused Community & Looking Ahead

REP's community-focused ethos extends beyond its product offerings:



UK Athlete Program: REP is actively recruiting local athletes and ambassadors to showcase the brand's equipment, further connecting with the UK fitness community.

FIBO 2025: REP will attend the global fitness event in Germany, unveiling a host of new products. Martyn Jones will be on-site to meet with UK customers and discuss the brand's vision. Monthly Updates: Starting in May, REP will hold monthly online sessions to update UK customers on the launch process and address questions-ensuring the strength community remains involved and heard.

"By combining unparalleled innovation, top-tier customer support, and the best prices, we're empowering individuals and businesses alike to take charge of their fitness journeys," added Jones. "Our new Gloucester facility-and the dedicated team behind it-will be at the heart of that effort in the UK."

ABOUT REP FITNESS

REP engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is shipped worldwide. Founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness, REP has grown into a team of more than 200, with operations spanning multiple continents. That shared passion for strength drives REP's innovative spirit today, as the company remains dedicated to creating class-leading fitness equipment at a great value.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing companies - in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products frequently earn top-choice rankings across leading fitness publications, including Men's Health and GQ. For more information about REP, visit repfitness .

