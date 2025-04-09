New Antimicrobial Panels Revolutionize Sanitation In Controlled Environments

Palclad® Pro PVC Wall Cladding System

Palclad® Pro HYG PVC wall cladding panels provide a seamless, antimicrobial surface that helps meet the strictest sanitation standards.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maintaining hygiene and durability in controlled environments is critical. PalcladPro HYG PVC wall cladding panels offer a seamless, antimicrobial surface ideal for clean rooms, medical facilities, veterinary clinics, and industrial spaces, helping meet the strictest sanitation standards.Infused with silver ions, PalcladPro HYG actively inhibits pathogens like MRSA, VRE, mold, and fungi-even if scratched or damaged. Tested to JIS Z 2801/ISO 22196 standards, it provides long-lasting antibacterial protection crucial for biotech labs, research facilities, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.Built to withstand frequent cleaning and disinfectant exposure, PalcladPro HYG maintains its integrity without chipping, peeling, or absorbing moisture. With a Class A fire rating, lead-free composition, and compliance with FDA, USDA, and BPR regulations, it's a trusted choice for hospital corridors, surgical suites, and pharmaceutical storage areas.In veterinary and animal care facilities, PalcladPro HYG resists stains, odors, scratches, and dents, creating a durable, low-maintenance solution for exam rooms, surgical suites, kennels, and training centers. Its seamless design minimizes bacteria buildup, supporting a safer environment for both animals and staff.Industrial applications such as warehouses, food processing plants, and cold storage rooms also benefit from PalcladPro HYG's rust-free, impact-resistant durability. It resists humidity, temperature changes, and harsh cleaning agents, ensuring long-term sanitation and compliance in demanding environments.With easy installation, low maintenance, and proven antimicrobial protection, PalcladPro HYG is the smart solution for critical spaces where hygiene and durability matter most.Interstate Advanced Materials offers PalcladPro HYG in full sheet and cut-to-size options. Sanitation professionals looking to take control of their material costs can save 30%+ on PalcladPro HYG and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about how PalcladPro HYG can improve sanitation in clean rooms and laboratories, call a material expert today at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

