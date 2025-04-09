Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Remove Compression Socks (KXK-103)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a much easier way to take off compression socks without bending over," said an inventor, from Morristown ̧ Tenn., "so I invented the COOMPRESSION RELEASE. My design would help maintain safety, comfort, and independence while undressing."

The invention provides an easier way to remove compression socks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend. It also eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people with back or hip problems, those recovering from hip replacement surgery or back surgery, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXK-103, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

