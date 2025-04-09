N-iX achieves Premier Tier Services Status within the AWS Partner Network

N-iX

N-iX, a global software solutions and services company, has become Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- N-iX , a global software solutions and services company, has become Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The AWS Premier Tier is the highest level of partnership within the APN, recognizing partners that demonstrate extensive experience, technical proficiency, and proven success in delivering AWS solutions at scale. N-iX has built its AWS expertise over years of dedicated work and hands-on experience, consistently demonstrating its ability to design, build, and optimize cloud solutions that drive business transformation for clients across industries.

“With over 200 certified AWS professionals and a strong track record of cloud success, N-iX is committed to enabling organizations to leverage the full potential of AWS,” said Orest Furhala, Head of Alliances and Partnerships at N-iX.“Achieving Premier Tier status is a testament to our team's dedication, technical excellence, and the trust our clients place in us to deliver innovative cloud solutions.”

Since becoming an AWS partner in 2020, N-iX has steadily advanced its cloud capabilities. The company achieved Advanced Tier Services Partner status in 2021 and has since earned multiple AWS competencies and designations. N-iX supports businesses at every stage of their cloud journey, but our specialties include: Modernizations and migrations, Data and Analytics, and GenAI.

With a global footprint and a strong focus on cloud transformation, N-iX has successfully delivered over 200 AWS-based cloud projects. The company's core expertise spans industries such as finance, manufacturing, and retail, helping enterprises modernize their operations, enhance efficiency, and drive competitive advantage with AWS.

To learn more about how N-iX can support your cloud transformation, visit N-iX AWS Development Services page .

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps the world's leading organizations turn challenges into lasting business value, improve operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth using modern technology. With over 2,200 professionals, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, embedded software, IoT, AI, machine learning, and other tech domains.

N-iX

email us here

Olena Yakymchuk

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.