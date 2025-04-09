403
Death Rate of Jet Set Nightclub Incident Increases
(MENAFN) The initial death toll has risen to 98, as reported by Juan Manuel Mendez, the head of the country’s Emergency Operations Center.
Mendez confirmed that rescue efforts are still underway, although it remains unclear how many individuals were inside the Jet Set nightclub when the structure collapsed.
At least 160 people have been reported injured, with over 370 emergency responders and 150 ambulances actively participating in the ongoing search for survivors.
Meanwhile, families have gathered at the scene, anxiously searching for their missing relatives.
Among the victims are two former Major League Baseball players, who were present at the nightclub during the collapse. The incident occurred while Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez was performing.
Former pitcher Octavio Dotel and outfielder Tony Blanco were among those affected by the tragedy.
Dotel had an extensive career in Major League Baseball, spanning 15 seasons from 1999 to 2013, and played for 13 different teams. He was also a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2011 World Series-winning team.
Initially, authorities reported that Dotel had been rescued from the rubble, but later news confirmed that he passed away while being transported to the hospital.
