Inuit community slams adventurer's claim of first solo Baffin as 'ignorant'
(MENAFN) Camilla Hempleman-Adams, an adventurer from Wiltshire, has come under fire from the native Inuit community after asserting that she is the first woman to complete a solo traverse of Canada's largest island. Her 150-mile (241 km) expedition across Baffin Island, Nunavut, which she accomplished on foot and skis, concluded on March 27. Critics have labeled her journey as a display of "privilege and ignorance."
Her assertion has been met with skepticism from critics, including members of the local Inuit community, who argue that it embodies a "dangerous colonial attitude," as Indigenous peoples have traversed these routes for generations.
In light of the criticism, Ms. Hempleman-Adams has apologized, saying, "It was never my intention to misrepresent any historical achievements or cause distress to local communities."
Camilla Hempleman-Adams of PA Media navigates a snowy mountain on skis, dressed in a black snow suit featuring a fur-lined hood, snow goggles, and a black face mask. Behind her, she drags an orange sled loaded with luggage. The atmosphere is bleak, with a foggy, dark sky suggesting frigid temperatures.
In response to the controversy, she has deactivated her Instagram account and taken down her expedition blog.
Her solo trek extended from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung, passing through Auyuittuq National Park.
