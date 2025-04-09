Biomed 2025, Israel's Leading Annual Life Science Conference And Exhibition, To Take Place May 20-22, In Tel Aviv

Plenary session includes investment panel featuring global bankers and VCs

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomed Israel , the premier international Life Science and HealthTech conference in Israel, will take place on May 20-22, 2025 at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel. The event presents a unique opportunity for global healthcare and HealthTech leaders to experience Israel's innovative and vibrant life science and biomedical industry.

For the 23rd consecutive year, Biomed Israel is the largest and leading meeting venue connecting healthcare professionals from Israel with their colleagues and partners from around the world, who come together for three days of intensive networking to discover business opportunities and promote partnerships. As in previous years, more than 100 Israeli life science companies, both promising startups and more established companies, will present and exhibit their innovative products and technologies.

One of the conference's plenary sessions will feature a panel of bankers and VCs titled The Investment Tango: VCs, Bankers, and the Dance of Deal-Making.

Participants include:

Michael Margolis , Senior Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Oppenheimer & Co.

Michael Rice , Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors

Nick Pachuda , MD, General Partner, Neovate Capital Partners

Mitchell Gold , MD, Venture Partner, Frazier Life Sciences ; Former Executive Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpine Immune Sciences

Jing Bao , MD, PhD, Partner, Shanghai HealthCare Capital

Craig Yeshion , MD, Managing Director, Specialty Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, Perceptive Advisors

Additional plenary speakers include:

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss , Director General, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer

Philippe Gallone , Partner and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking in EMEA, Goldman Sachs

Prof. Yinon Ben Neriah , The Faculty of Medicine, Hebrew University of Jerusalem , Awarded 2025 the Israel Prize in the Field of Medical Research

Dror Bin , Chief Executive Officer, Israel Innovation Authority

Boaz Hirshberg , MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Unit Head, Internal Medicine, Regeneron

Rony Paz , Dean, Faculty of Biology; Director, Azrieli Institute for Brain and Neural Sciences; Weizmann Institute of Science

Co-Chaired by Ruti Alon , Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Ora Dar , PhD, Senior Expert, Medical Sciences and Health Innovation, and Nissim Darvish , MD, PhD, Managing General Partner, Eliraz Ventures, the conference will explore and aim to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of the healthcare ecosystem.

"Over the past two decades, Biomed has grown into one of the largest and most influential gatherings in the field, celebrating advancements, fostering groundbreaking partnerships, and addressing critical challenges in medicine," said Ruti Alon. "This legacy continues to thrive through the dynamic mix of senior executives, visionary scientists, pioneering engineers, and dedicated healthcare professionals from Israel and around the world, all coming together to drive innovation and create meaningful impact that will shape the future of medicine and healthcare in a rapidly evolving world."

"This year, we convene under unique global and local challenges, underscoring the urgency and relevance of our discussions. Our focus goes beyond addressing immediate issues in healthcare systems to exploring the transformative innovations and strategies that will shape our industry's future. The conference's content is designed to provide a comprehensive exploration of the critical intersections between medicine, technology, and society," concluded Ms. Alon.

