Will Protect Minorities, Their Properties In Bengal: Mamata

Addressing a programme of the Jain community here, Banerjee asserted that she will not allow“any divide and rule policy” to persist in Bengal.

Speaking in the aftermath of protests against the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act which triggered large-scale violence in Murshidabad district bordering Bangladesh on Tuesday, the chief minister said,“I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together. Jio aur jiney do (live and let live). You don't need to feel rattled.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of the next day after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.

“There are people who would instigate you politically, provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I will appeal to all of you not to do that. Please remember when Didi is here, she will protect you and your properties. Do not distrust. Let us trust each and everyone. If we are together, we can win everything. We can conquer the world,” she said.

Protestors, who blocked the NH-12 in Jangipur area on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the Waqf Act, brick-batted the police and torched their vehicles after the security personnel tried to remove the crowd, transforming the area into a virtual war zone.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to reign in the rampaging mob and bring the situation under control. A few policemen were injured in the stone-throwing, officials said.

In an apparent criticism of how the Bill was recently passed in Parliament by the BJP-led Centre, Banerjee said,“Look at the situation in areas bordering Bangladesh. One shouldn't do things hurriedly because at times that leads to difficulties. We face difficulties here since 33 per cent of people in our state are from minority communities. Should we throw them out?”

Referring to the history of Partition which led to settlement of displaced people on either side of the country's international borders, Banerjee added:“They are here since Independence. Our history is that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were all together. The country was partitioned after Independence. The leaders of that time did it, we did not. We were born long after. So why should we be held responsible? Our job is to protect those who have stayed back.”

At the Jain community programme, Banerjee said she visits places of all religions and will continue to do so.

“Even if you shoot me dead, you will not be able to separate me from (that) unity. Every religion, caste, creed... all of them pray for humanity and we love them,” she said.

Banerjee said she goes to Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jain and Buddhist temples, gurudwara, church and Guru Ravidas temple.

“In Rajasthan, I visited Ajmer Sharif as well as Brahma Temple in Pushkar,” she said.

Making a fervent appeal for unity among communities the chief minister concluded,“Let us fight the battle together. If we are together, we can win everything. We can conquer the world.”

