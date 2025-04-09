REVOLUTIONARY NEW IRISH DANCE SHOW TO TOUR UNITED KINGDOM

Celtic Throne–Psalter of Ireland

Trailblazing new Irish dance show with original music from Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne, will embark on its UK tour, beginning June 22.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The tour will debut at Birmingham Symphony Hall (June 22), then travel to Manchester Bridgewater Hall (June 24), Liverpool M&S Bank Auditorium (June 26), Leeds first direct arena (June 29), Derby Vaillant live (formerly Becketwell Live) (July 1) and conclude at the iconic Eventim Apollo in London (July 3). Tickets are on sale now!Celtic Throne-Psalter of Ireland presents an epic story from the mysterious Irish annals: The incredible history of Ollav Fola, an ancient sage and legislator who brought the legacy of one of the world's greatest kings to the emerald isle. "This is a one-of-a-kind production that is guaranteed to be unlike anything audiences have ever experienced," said Brad Macdonald, show director."Imagine taking a classic Irish dance show, like Riverdance, and blending it with a West End musical and a Hollywood movie. You won't find better value for your money-it's three experiences in one."Celtic Throne has taken the fancy footwork and formidable stomps audiences expect in Irish dance shows and fused it with sensational acrobatics and martial arts, innovative choreography, an elaborate set, dramatic lighting and special effects, and cinematic video storytelling to create something truly original. The score was written by award-winning composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home). Macdonald called the score "a tour de force of cinematic sounds merged with the uplifting rhythms and melodies of classic Irish music."The troupe consists of more than 30 Irish dancers, ranging in age from 24 to just 5 years old. "Our older dancers are phenomenally talented," said Macdonald, "but the kids always get the biggest applause-audiences have never seen children in an Irish dance show, and it melts their hearts."Jude Flurry, principal dancer and lead choreographer, said cast members trained with a U.S. Olympic Taekwondo coach for some of the martial art sequences. "We are pushing the boundaries of traditional Irish dance shows and blending rock-solid fundamentals with innovations that give a more theatrical flair to match Brian Byrne's score," he said.Tickets to Celtic Throne-Psalter of Ireland are now on sale, from £39 and up.Discounted family and group rates are available.For more information, please visit CelticThrone, email ..., or call 07479 379 480.

