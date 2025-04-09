Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attempts To Build Dividing Lines In Caucasus Will Definitely Not Succeed

2025-04-09 03:16:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “With many countries, Azerbaijan signed or adopted the declaration on strategic partnership. So, this already established platform allows us to play an important role of a geographical, political, economic and transportation bridge between region of Central Asia and Europe,” according to Azernews , President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while addressing an international forum themed“Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

The President of Azerbaijan noted,“It's only enough to look at the map to understand that Azerbaijan cannot be avoided. Though, there are some in Europe who would prefer to separate Azerbaijan, not only from this process, but also to build the dividing lines in the Caucasus, particularly in the Southern Caucasus. These attempts will definitely not succeed.”

