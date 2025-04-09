EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

Iute Group Starts Conditional Exchange And Cash Tender Offer For New EUR 2025/2030 Bonds

09.04.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exchange and cash tender offer is conditional, including but not limited to the requirement that a minimum of EUR 75 million of the EUR 2021/2026 Bonds be tendered and/or exchanged.

Under the exchange offer, New Senior Secured EUR 2025/2030 Bonds will be issued at an exchange ratio of 1 to 1. These new bonds will carry a minimum annual interest rate of 11.0% and be issued on market-standard terms and conditions, comparable to those of the EUR 2021/2026 Bonds.

Investors participating in the exchange offer will receive an additional cash incentive of EUR 2.50 (2.5%) per each EUR 100.00 nominal amount exchanged. They will also receive unpaid accrued interest in cash from 6 April 2025 through the settlement date of the exchange but no later than 15 June 2025.

Investors participating in the Cash Tender offer will receive a cash payment of EUR 99.00 per each EUR 2021/2026 Bonds tendered, plus unpaid accrued interest in cash from 6 April 2025 through the settlement date of the cash payment but no later than 15 June 2025. The Conditional Exchange and Cash Tender offer period for holders of EUR 2021/2026 Bonds will run from 9 April 2025 to 2 May 2025, 14:00 CEST/15:00 EEST.

Tallinn, Estonia, 9 April 2025. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, through its wholly owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l., today launched a conditional offer to exchange its EUR 2021/2026 Bonds (ISIN XS2378483494 ) for new EUR 2025/2030 Bonds, or alternatively, to tender the EUR 2021/2026 Bonds (nominal value EUR 100.00 each) for a cash payment of EUR 99.00 per bond. The offer is conditional upon, among other factors, reaching a minimum exchange and/or tender threshold of EUR 75 million of the outstanding EUR 2021/2026 Bonds. The objective is to refinance the EUR 2021/2026 Bonds and issue new EUR 2025/2030 Bonds in a minimum amount of EUR 125 million.



Tarmo Sild, Group CEO: “With the conditional exchange offer, we are offering our loyal bondholders both a compelling re-investment opportunity for the existing EUR 2021/2026 bond to participate in the future growth of Iute Group, as well as an attractive cash exit during uncertain times. At the same time, Iute Group is mitigating risks related to future interest rate fluctuations. So, while we are bringing forward a refinancing that was upcoming anyway, we are also taking into account the need for an increase to finance further growth.” Iute Group has appointed Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (New York / London) and AS LHV Pank (Tallinn) as the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners and Signet Bank AS as Co-Manager. Aalto Capital (Munich) acts as Financial Advisor to Iute Group.



CONDITIONAL EXCHANGE AND CASH OFFER Bondholders of the EUR 2021/2026 Bonds are invited to:

Exchange their bonds at a 1:1 ratio for new senior secured EUR 2025/2030 Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100.00, carrying a minimum annual interest rate of 11.0% , on market-standard terms and conditions similar to the existing bonds. Receive a cash bonus of EUR 2.50 (2.5%) per EUR 100.00 bond exchanged, plus accrued and unpaid interest from 6 April 2025 to the settlement date, but no later than 15 June 2025. Alternatively, bondholders may: Tender their bonds for cash at EUR 99.00 per EUR 100.00 bond, plus accrued and unpaid interest from 6 April 2025 to the settlement date, but no later than 15 June 2025. The offer is conditional upon achieving the minimum exchange and/or tender threshold of EUR 75 million. Bonds not exchanged or tendered will remain outstanding and be redeemed at maturity. No early repayment outside the scope of this offer is intended.



CONDITIONAL NEW EUR 2025/2030 BONDS Subject to satisfaction of the minimum exchange and/or tender threshold, Iute Group intends to issue new EUR 2025/2030 Bonds in an amount of at least EUR 125 million with the following features: Minimum interest rate of 11.0% per annum. Maturity of up to 5 years . Market-standard terms and conditions , similar to the EUR 2021/2026 Bonds. Listing on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange (Regulated Market). Closing no later than 15 June 2025.

INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will present the conditional offer via webcast/conference call:

Estonian-language session : 22 April 2025 at 14:00 CEST / 15:00 EEST

Please register in advance to attend:

English-language session : 29 April 2025 at 14:00 CEST / 15:00 EEST

Please register in advance to attend:

Recordings and presentations will be published at:



INFORMATION ON OFFERING PROCESS All bondholders will be notified of the offer through their depository banks. Upon instructing their custodian to participate-either by exchanging bonds or tendering for cash-the respective EUR 2021/2026 Bonds will be restricted from trading. Bonds not instructed for participation will remain freely tradable. Offer Period: 9 April 2025 – 2 May 2025, closing at 14:00 CEST / 15:00 EEST Results Announcement: On or around 6 May 2025



CONTACT INFORMATION For questions about the conditional offer, please contact:

Aalto Capital – Mr. Manfred Steinbeisser

Email: ...

LHV Pank – Mr. Silver Kalmus

Email: ... Signet Bank AS – Mr. Edmunds Antufjevs

Email: ...

Further details and required documents are available at:





Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: ...

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.



