Exploring Xizang: A Journey Of Environmental Harmony Between Devt And Nature

In September 2023, I was honored to travel to China's Xizang Autonomous Region, as part of a group of foreign experts from Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Norway and Australia. This trip was a deeply moving and inspirational cultural, ecological and social experience, and I am grateful to share my personal insights from this unforgettable journey.

Upon our arrival at Lhasa station, we were greeted by our hosts and a young man who placed a traditional Buddhist white "hada" scarf over my bowed head - a blessing of purity, kindness and good fortune. The white silk was particularly fitting as I looked out over the Lhasa River valley, 3,650 meters above sea level.

Above me, in the impossibly rich blue sky, high-altitude clouds danced like living calligraphy - iridescent hues of pearl, rose, jade and sapphire shifting like silk in the wind. In Tibetan culture, these rare "rainbow" clouds are brief, beautiful signs of good fortune. I felt blessed to be experiencing this land of magic and wonder.

Lhasa greeted me as a thriving city of over 860,000 people, spread across the valley and surrounded by high hills and mountains. As our coach swung around a busy roundabout filled with cars and trucks, I leaned against the window to see before me the monumental Potala Palace with its dozens of brick-red windows and red-and-white plaster walls, looking down the valley just as it has for centuries.

At that moment, the juxtaposition of the modern city and the ancient palace struck me - a marvel of a city rich in history and culture, geographically positioned at the top of the world while embracing the 21st century.

In the center of Lhasa, Jokhang Temple stands as the most important religious site in Xizang. Approaching the temple, I noticed, through the crowds of pilgrims, the scent of juniper in the air and the sound of murmured prayers all around.

While I am a visitor from so far away, I feel a special connection to this place. My wife is from Nepal, China's neighbor, and her heritage is with the Newar people, whose ancestry comes from the Kathmandu Valley. Many Nepalese and Indian artists and craftsmen worked on the original design and construction of the Jokhang Temple centuries ago. The intricate wood carvings framing its entrances were the work of Newar craftsmen, whose skills left a lasting mark.

Just as I was filled with the spirit and beauty of Lhasa - the cultural heart of Xizang - I embarked on a kind of time travel. We journeyed to the outskirts of the city, about 30 minutes away, to the foot of the dramatic local mountains. Here, we arrived at the Lhasa high-tech development zone, a sprawling high-tech incubator community. This vast center spans a significant area, housing thousands of students, researchers and workers. It stands as one of China's key sci-tech research hubs, taking full advantage of the region's high altitude and low humidity to support innovative technologies.

The center focuses on various advanced fields, including aerospace, artificial intelligence and environmental sciences. The high altitude provides an ideal environment for aerospace research and satellite testing, while the dry climate preserves delicate equipment and supports precision technologies. This modern scientific ecosystem is a stark contrast to the traditional surroundings of Lhasa, but it perfectly demonstrates how China's forward-thinking technological aspirations are flourishing alongside its deep cultural heritage. It serves as a compelling reminder of how innovation and tradition can coexist in the nation's development.

The Lhasa wetlands, often referred to as the lungs of the city, offer a serene beauty that feels both refreshing and vitalizing. The wetlands stretch across the landscape, alive with lush greenery, vibrant wildflowers and the gentle sounds of birdsong. It is an oasis in the heart of Lhasa, offering a peaceful contrast to the urban sprawl. The air here feels crisper, with the wetlands playing a crucial role in filtering and renewing the city's atmosphere as well as standing as a symbol of Lhasa's commitment to sustainable development and environmental harmony.

As I sat in the highest-altitude brewery in China at 3,650 meters, I reflected on the entrepreneurial spirit of the local people and all that I had seen. As a beer-loving Australian, I could not help but imagine the possibilities. Australia is known for producing some of the finest hops in the world, and I shared the idea of collaborating with my new brewery friends to supply premium hops from Australia. Together, we could create a unique Tibetan-Australian craft beer and bring it from the Roof of the World to global markets. The thought of this collaboration, fusing two cultures in the spirit of craft beer, was an exciting prospect.

As my plane flew over the foothills of Xizang, I looked out the window and saw plateaus and hills twice the height of Australia's tallest mountain. Below, the vast landscape of Xizang unfolded before me, reminding me just how unique this place is - not only for China but for the world.

Xizang exists both in the mind as a place of legend and as a dynamic region embracing the modern world. Commerce, trade and tourism are its future, but its deep cultural roots will remain unshaken. Just as every home needs a roof, the earth too has its sheltering plateau - a special place.

Xizang is a treasure that holds immense value. Looking ahead, Xizang has the potential to build a diverse, sustainable economy centered around its high-altitude organic produce. By supporting industries that respect the region's environment - such as eco-friendly agriculture, clean technologies and sustainable trade - Xizang can thrive while preserving its natural heritage. Equally important is the region's ability to embrace modern education and technology, exemplified by Lhasa's science and hi-tech incubator hubs, while keeping its cultural traditions intact. This balance will ensure that Xizang's way of life can continue in an evolving world.

Xizang's abundant water resources place it at the heart of China's hydroelectric development. While this is necessary to meet the country's energy needs, it is vital that these projects are balanced with environmental care. China is in a unique position to manage this, using its world-leading expertise in infrastructure and environmental management. By doing so, Xizang can combine its ancient wisdom with modern progress.

Xizang's deep spiritual traditions and untouched landscapes offer lessons for the world. They demonstrate the connection between humanity and nature. Its glaciers and mountains are not only natural wonders but lifelines for millions in the region. To ensure a bright future, it is important to balance development with environmental protection.

Xizang is more than just a place of beauty and cultural richness. It is a place for reflection. The vast mountains and clear skies gave me a sense of peace and awe. My visit was deeply meaningful. Xizang's spiritual depth reminds us that progress is not just about material growth but about building a deeper connection with nature and each other.

