Education Management Solutions Appoints Louis Faustini As New CEO

WAYNE, Pa., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS) , a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, is pleased to announce today that its Board of Directors has appointed Louis Faustini as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Faustini succeeds Matt Merino, who will continue to work with EMS as an Executive Advisor. This appointment is intended to position EMS for continued growth and innovation in healthcare simulation solutions.

Faustini brings more than 25 years of executive and operations experience focused on growing and leading technology enabled businesses solutions. Mr. Faustini has a solid history of building organizations that achieve growth through people development, best-practice solutions, and scalable processes coupled with customer service excellence, continuous improvement, and outcome-driven strategies.

Prior to joining the EMS team, Mr. Faustini held several positions with technology enabled solutions companies as Chief Executive and Operating Officer and President. Most recently as CEO of Soroc Technology, a workplace services and network systems value-added reseller, Faustini guided the company through a critical transformation initiative culminating in the successful integration with other holdings. Previously, Mr. Faustini was the COO at Data Intensity, an ERP Managed Service Provider, and at CompuCom Systems prior.

On his appointment, Mr. Faustini commented, "I am truly excited to join EMS, a company that has always been at the forefront of delivering powerful and innovative technology enabled solutions. EMS is well positioned to continue leading the way in healthcare simulation. I am honored to contribute to EMS's growth. I look forward to building on EMS's strong foundation and driving further advancements that will empower our clients to enhance their training programs and achieve their institutional goals."

After three years of dedicated service, former CEO Matt Merino will transition to the role of Executive Advisor. Merino's ongoing role ensures continuity and robust support during this transition period. His deep understanding of EMS's mission and strategic objectives will be invaluable in supporting the company's next phase of development.

Reflecting on the transition, Merino expressed enthusiasm about Faustini leading EMS into the future: "I have full conviction in Lou's leadership and commitment to continuing EMS's legacy of excellence. His expertise in driving efficiency and delivering cost-effective solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to support higher education, healthcare systems, and government institutions."

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud-based solutions, providing top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure an optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare, anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)

