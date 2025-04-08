Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Covers For Glucose Monitor Sensors (HOF-667)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to mask or cover the appearance of a glucose monitor sensor so it is less noticeable or more attractive," said an inventor, from Missouri City, Texas, "so I invented D'AVIGNON'S GLUCOSE CAPS. My design offers an alternative to seeing plain white sensors."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cover for glucose monitor sensors. In doing so, it would camouflage or enhance the appearance of transdermal glucose monitor sensors. As a result, it increases confidence when wearing swimwear, tank tops, sleeveless dresses/gowns or other clothing. The invention features an interchangeable design that is easy to use and sanitize so it is ideal for individuals with transdermal glucose monitor sensors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-667, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

