Most Cannabis Users Want Healthier Munchies, CBD Oracle Survey Finds

New survey of 1,000 adults shows that daily cannabis consumers snack more - and feel more guilty - but are also trying harder to choose healthy options.

TUSTIN, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis users are pushing back against the stereotype of the junk-food loving stoner, with almost two-thirds of respondents to a new nationwide survey saying they try to choose healthier options when they get "the munchies."

According to research from CBD Oracle , a cannabis consumer research company, 63% of U.S. adult cannabis users said they "always" or "sometimes" try to choose healthier snacks, with one in four pointing to fruits, salads, and smoothies as the foods they crave most.

"People assume cannabis automatically leads to junk food binges," said Houman Shahi, Editorial Director at CBD Oracle. "But most users - especially regular ones - are trying to snack smarter. The 'health-conscious stoner' is real, and the data proves it."

CBD Oracle's survey asked a nationally representative sample of 1,000 cannabis users about their experiences with "the munchies." Alongside the expected increases in snacking, the survey found that 63% try to choose healthy snacks - rising to 71% among daily users.

Diet and nutrition concerns likely play a big role, with the study also showing:



53% say that getting the munchies makes it harder to meet their weight and nutrition goals.

43% feel guilty after a weed-fuelled snack binge. The average user spends about $10 per session on munchies.

Regular users are hit the hardest, with three-quarters reporting they often or always get the munchies, compared to less than a third of those who get high less than once a month. This means daily smokers spend $70 a week - and often more - on munchie food.

While most stick to the classics - like pizza, chips, and ice cream - some users take things further. When prompted to share the weirdest thing they'd eaten, users shared a surprising number of stories about pickle binges, including eating them with chocolate syrup, peanut butter, and frosting. Someone even confessed that they'd eaten a 30-year-old collectible Reggie Bar while high.

The full report, including methodology, demographic breakdowns, and the bizarre food combinations people eat while high, is available here .

About CBD Oracle

CBD Oracle is a cannabis consumer research company producing data-driven reports on product safety, public perception, and behavior to help people understand how cannabis impacts everyday life.

SOURCE CBD Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED