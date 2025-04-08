403
Swiss Beauty Launches 'Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke' Campaign During The Concurrent Wedding And IPL Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 08, 2025: In a refreshingly bold approach, Swiss Beauty, one of India's fastest-growing makeup brands, has launched its latest campaign, "Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke." This playful and powerful crossover brings together two of the country's greatest celebrations, the wedding season and cricket.
Timed with both the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the peak wedding season, the campaign film offers a never-seen-before take on bridal makeup. Set in the lively chaos of a bridal suite, the film captures a bride preparing for her big day, a blend of excitement, anticipation, and the pressure to look her best. Much like a cricketer heading into the final over, she leans into the pressure, moving through moments of calm precision and last-minute touch-ups - with Swiss Beauty as her trusted performance partner.
Breaking away from the usual serene music or emotional voiceovers, the film features a thrilling cricket-style commentary. Every makeup move, from blending eyeshadow to the final setting spray, is narrated with the same intensity and excitement as a live IPL match. The result is a spirited and visually captivating tribute to bridal transformation, with Swiss Beauty's products stepping up as the star performers, delivering a match-winning look.
With this campaign, Swiss Beauty becomes the first makeup brand to advertise during Live IPL matches on JioCinema - a pioneering move that highlights the brand's commitment to breaking category norms and creating culturally relevant, boundary-pushing beauty experiences.
"Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke" is part of Swiss Beauty's larger wedding season campaign, a crucial period for beauty consumption in India. This year, the brand has significantly ramped up its efforts with increased media investments, an elevated digital and experiential strategy, and a sharper focus on engaging directly with brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests.
Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "With 'Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke', we wanted to shake up traditional beauty advertising by infusing it with the drama and energy that India associates with cricket. It's fun, fresh, and full of personality - much like today's modern Indian bride. At Swiss Beauty, we thrive on delivering beauty with a twist - whether it's through our innovative products or unexpected campaign narratives."
Rahul Tejwani, CEO, Green Chutney Films, added, "Beauty narratives are changing-and so are the stories we tell. By placing a bride's big moment in the world of cricket, we created a fresh, inclusive crossover that speaks to everyone, not just women. With Swiss Beauty, we're proud to deliver something bold, relevant, and refreshingly unexpected."
The campaign showcases some of Swiss Beauty's hero products, such as the Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, Natural Makeup Fixer, Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer, and the Stay On Matte Liquid Lipstick. Each product is woven seamlessly into the storyline, portrayed as a vital part of the bride's winning look, her version of a match-winning performance.
Through this campaign, Swiss Beauty aims to generate widespread buzz, capture consumer attention during the IPL season, and position itself as a leader not only in product innovation but also in creative, culturally resonant storytelling. The brand's strategic media placement during live IPL matches is designed to maximise reach and brand recall, engaging a wide and diverse audience.
About Swiss Beauty
Incepted in 2013, Swiss Beauty is India's leading and fastest-growing colour cosmetics brand that aims to be every makeup lover's BFF. Delhi-based Goyal brothers Amit and Mohit with an in-depth understanding of Indian Beauty needs, integrate global cosmetic standards to create Swiss Beauty products that are highly innovative, long wear, and comfortable. While elevating beauty, Swiss Beauty offers an unparalleled experience through high-functioning and game-changing products. As a brand, Swiss Beauty believes makeup is for everyone and we celebrate the individuality of every Indian unstoppable, unique and fiercely expressive.
