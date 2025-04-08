Cristiano Ronaldo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to redefine the shopping experience with the grand opening of theatcelebrating his museum and legacy. Set to open its doors on June on the 7floor of the iconic shopping hub, the first worldwide CR7LIFE Store promises to be an innovative, interactive and immersive experience that goes far beyond traditional shopping.This flagship store marks a major milestone in Cristiano Ronaldo's mission to connect with his global fanbase on a deeper level, adding to the growing presence of his brand in Asia. Hong Kong serves as the perfect starting point for this journey, with the store launching alongside the upcoming, an exciting new space dedicated to celebrating Ronaldo's career, accomplishments, and continued influence on sports culture worldwide.The CR7 LIFE Official Flagship Store is meticulously crafted to inspire and engage. Visitors are invited to explore a futuristic environment where digital elements and high-tech features bring Cristiano Ronaldo's journey and legacy to life. This innovative shopping experience reflects Ronaldo's dedication to pushing boundaries and his relentless pursuit of excellence in both sport and lifestyle.The store showcases a curated selection of premium products personally chosen and signed by Cristiano Ronaldo, the global football icon and lifestyle influencer. The collection spans a wide range of items designed to elevate everyday life, including apparel, homeware, and fragrances. Each item is designed to inspire and elevate, embodying the spirit of CR7 LIFE.As a special highlight, the store will also feature a, celebrating the rich flavours and traditions of his country, Portugal. More than just a place to grab a coffee, this caf will be a carefully curated space, designed to bring the essence of Portugal to the heart of Hong Kong. Customers will indulge in the world-famous Portuguese. Inspired by the cafs of Portugal, the space will create an inviting atmosphere where guests can relax while soaking in the essence of the CR7 lifestyle.Strategically located in one of Asia's most dynamic shopping districts, theis set to become aalike. Whether visitors come for the, this store promises to be a landmark in retail entertainment, pushing the boundaries of how global brands engage with their audiences.Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the grand opening in7th Floor, Times Square, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

About Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon whose influence extends far beyond the football field. Known not only for his unparalleled skills and record-breaking achievements in the sport but also for his leadership, entrepreneurial ventures, and impactful philanthropic efforts, Ronaldo embodies excellence and inspires millions worldwide.



About CR7 LIFE

Founded by Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 LIFE is a groundbreaking lifestyle brand designed to blend elite athleticism with modern style. With a focus on premium products, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, CR7 LIFE offers everything from athletic wear and fashionable apparel to premium fragrances and homeware collections all while staying true to the values of dedication, personal growth, and inspiration that Ronaldo embodies.

About Times Square

Located in Causeway Bay, the vibrant heart of Hong Kong, Times Square is a premier destination loved by tourists and locals. Featuring over 200 renowned brands across fashion, electronics, active wear, cinema, and gifting, Times Square provides a vibrant shopping and entertainment experience. After indulging in retail therapy, visitors can unwind at more than 25 dining spots, offering a range of options from cozy cafes to upscale eateries, catering to every taste.

