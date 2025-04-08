VFS Global And Czechtourism Join Hands To Promote Czechia's Allure To Middle East Based Travellers

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The collaboration aims to increase visitor numbers by highlighting Czechia's rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and leisure offerings.

VFS Global will leverage its extensive network and tourism expertise to position Czechia as a premier, must-visit travel destination.

Dubai, April 08, 2025: VFS Global is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as the destination representation partner for CzechTourism in Middle East to showcase Czechia's diverse travel experiences and unique attractions. Leveraging its extensive reach and expertise, VFS Global will represent CzechTourism to drive marketing, public relations and trade engagement efforts to boost visitor numbers and enhance overall awareness of Czechia as a premier destination.

Travelers from Middle East can experience Czechia's exciting outdoor activities and rich cultural heritage-featuring majestic castles, chateaux, seventeen UNESCO monuments, historic cities and Czech cuisine in traditional and modern form with a glass of premium Czech beer or local wine. With this strategic collaboration, CzechTourism and VFS Global are poised to elevate Czechia's presence on the global tourism map, inspiring more travelers to explore the country's extraordinary beauty and cultural richness.

Jana Štumpová Konicarová, Marketing Director and Director of Foreign offices at CzechTourism, expressed,“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with VFS Global to promote Czechia's rich cultural and natural attractions to travelers from Middle East. In 2024, Czechia welcomed over eighty thousand Middle East basedvisitors, reflecting a growing interest in our vibrant cities, historic landmarks and serene countryside. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire even more travelers to explore and create lasting memories in one of Europe's most captivating destinations.”

Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets at CzechTourism, added,“Partnering with VFS Global presents a tremendous opportunity to amplify Czechia's presence in the Middle East. With a strategic focus on PR and marketing initiatives, our goal is to showcase Czechia's deep-rooted heritage, diverse landscapes and unique travel experiences to a broader audience. Through this collaboration, we look forward to building stronger connections with the travel trade and media fraternity, inspiring more visitors to discover the charm of our country.”

G.B. Srithar, Global Head of Tourism Services, at VFS Global, said,“We are happy to partner with CzechTourism to promote its diverse and exciting offerings to Middle East based travellers. In line with our destination promotional approach of powering tourism happiness, this collaboration will enable us to bring Middle East based visitors to have fun and discovery in Czechia. With Middle East based travellers becoming more discerning in their travel needs - seeking rich gastronomy, immersive heritage and authentic local experiences – they will find Czechia a very appealing destination. At VFS Global, we are delighted to foster a long-term partnership, building on our strong travel trade partner-friendships across Middle East.”

