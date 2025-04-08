When Can A Child Sit In The Front Seat? UAE Police Clarifies

Kids under the age of 10 or less than 145cm in height should not be seated in a car's front seat under any circumstances, the Abu Dhabi Police have warned, reiterating child safety reminders in their latest awareness campaign. Violating this policy can cost a driver a Dh400 fine.

The police have launched a social media drive informing parents and drivers about the risks of letting young kids sit in front. In a recent tweet, they also stressed the importance of using car seats for the children.

Studies have shown that the impact a child could experience in an unrestrained seat is equivalent to that of a fall from 10 metres. A car seat would ensure their safety and security in the event of such accidents, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

Earlier this year, a three-year-old Pakistani toddler died after her head rammed into the dashboard of the car her father was driving in Ras Al Khaimah. The little girl was reportedly sitting on her mother's lap in the front seat.

The child was thrown out of her mother's arms when the father had to hit the brakes as their car veered off the road.

Seatbelt law

Front seat passenger restrictions, as well as child seat requirements, are part of the UAE's seatbelt law, which was rolled out in 2017. These guides are backed by verified statistics.

According to research, there is an 80 per cent probable reduction in death or serious injuries when kids or babies are buckled up in child seats.

"An infant car seat is designed to protect your child in the event of a crash by forming a protective cocoon. Newborn seats are placed facing rearward so that a child will be pushed into the seat on front-impact and the shell and inlay protect the spine and vital parts of the child," RoadSafetyUAE explained.

The higher sides next to the child's head form a 'side impact protection system' in the event of a side collision, while the seatbelts strap him into the safest position and holds it there in the event of a rear or side impact, it added.

Never put a rear-facing infant or convertible seat in the front cabin, as passenger-side airbags in this area become hazardous in case of accidents.

