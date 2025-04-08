Medland Orthodontics Achieves Prestigious Blue Diamond Invisalign Provider Status For Second Consecutive Year

Senior Orthodontists at Medland Orthodontics: (L-R) Dr William Luong, Dr Bill Medland, Dr Patty Medland

Dr William Luong, Senior Orthodontist at Medland Orthodontics

Dr Keith Chan, Medland Orthodontics

Medland Orthodontics achieves Blue Diamond Invisalign status, highlighting expertise, service, announces team expansion and new Upper Coomera location

- Dr Will LuongGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medland Orthodontics has been recognised as one of Australia's top InvisalignProviders, earning the coveted Blue Diamond Provider status for the second consecutive year-an accolade awarded only to the highest-performing Invisalign practices globally.The recognition places Medland Orthodontics among the top 1% of Invisalign Providers in the world, based on the exceptional number of successful treatments delivered annually. Achieving Blue Diamond status requires an Invisalign Provider to commence at least 750 Invisalign cases within a calendar year, a benchmark that reflects not only clinical expertise, but also sustained and long-term patient trust and satisfaction.This milestone highlights the practice's commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centred care-values that have defined the Medland Orthodontics name for over three decades.“We're incredibly proud to be named a Blue Diamond Invisalign Provider,” said Dr William Luong, Orthodontist at Medland Orthodontics.“This reflects the consistently high standard of care we deliver to each and every patient who chooses treatment with us. We're dedicated to giving our patients the best possible outcomes - and that starts with personalised treatment planning, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to service delivery that is second to none in the industry.”The Blue Diamond status is awarded by Align Technology, the company behind Invisalign, and serves as a benchmark of elite-level experience. With thousands of Providers offering Invisalign across Australia, only a select few practices ever achieve a Blue Diamond status. For patients, this accreditation signals the highest level of confidence in a Provider's ability to deliver effective, tailored Invisalign treatment.Founded in the early 1990's by Dr Bill Medland and Dr Patty Medland, Medland Orthodontics has grown into a household name in orthodontic care in South East Queensland, with practices in Benowa, Robina, and most recently, a brand-new, state-of-the-art practice in Upper Coomera that opened in March 2025. The expansion has allowed the brand to meet increasing demand for both traditional braces and Invisalign across the Gold Coast and northern corridor, while maintaining a focus on personal care, affordable treatment options, and excellent outcomes.The Upper Coomera practice features advanced orthodontic technology, including 3D scanning, computer-assisted design and digital workflows that streamline treatment duration. With the capacity to treat up to 14 patients at a time, it is the largest Medland Orthodontics practice to date and reflects the commitment to making specialist orthodontic care more accessible and convenient for families in the region.“The new practice has been designed from the ground up to deliver a premium experience,” said Dr Luong.“From the moment patients walk in, they'll feel the difference-not only in the environment but in the quality of service, communication, and attention they receive.”While Invisalign is one of the most popular treatment options amongst adults today, Medland Orthodontics offers a comprehensive range of orthodontic solutions to meet the needs of children, teens, and adults. These include traditional braces, clear ceramic braces, and the newest LightForce braces-a 3D-printed bracket system customised to each individual tooth. This precision-designed approach leads to faster, more efficient treatment and a more comfortable experience for patients.The practice also provides widening plates for younger patients who may require early intervention to support proper jaw development and create space for adult teeth to come in naturally. These appliances are commonly part of Growth Review program, which allow orthodontists to monitor the development of a child's teeth and facial structure over time and determine the most appropriate moment to begin treatment.“Early assessment and intervention can be key to achieving the best long-term outcomes,” said Dr Keith Chan, a recent addition to the Specialist Orthodontist team at Medland Orthodontics.“Our Growth Reviews give families peace of mind, ensuring their child's orthodontic development is closely tracked and that we can intervene at the right time if necessary.”All treatment plans at Medland Orthodontics are tailored to the individual and developed using the latest digital tools. Whether patients choose braces, aligners, or a combination of appliances, the goal is always the same: to deliver healthy, beautiful smiles with as much comfort and efficiency as possible that last a lifetime.Dr Luong, who has been a key part of the Medland team for the best part of a decade, says the group's success is the result of a shared dedication to clinical excellence and patient wellbeing.“Every member of our team-from our front desk staff to our Orthodontists-is committed to delivering a level of care that's personal, consistent, and results-driven,” he said.“What sets us apart is that we don't just deliver great smiles-we deliver incredibly memorable experiences.”Alongside Dr Luong, the practice is home to a highly respected team of orthodontists, including Dr Patty Medland, Dr Keith Chan, Dr Laura Truong, and of course, founder Dr Bill Medland, whose name has become synonymous with orthodontic excellence in Queensland.Dr Patty Medland added that the continued recognition from Invisalign is a reflection of the team's forward-thinking approach.“We've always embraced the evolution of orthodontics,” she said.“Whether it's introducing new technology or refining patient experiences, we're constantly looking for ways to improve-and our Blue Diamond status is a wonderful affirmation of that.”Achieving Blue Diamond status confirms that the Medland Orthodontics team has a deep understanding of Invisalign protocols, the skill to manage complex cases, and the scale of operations to deliver consistent results at a high volume-all while maintaining a personalised experience.As demand for Invisalign and other orthodontic treatments continues to grow, Medland Orthodontics remains focused on ensuring care is affordable and accessible. The practice offers flexible, interest-free payment plans, free initial consultations, and tailored treatment options to suit all needs and budgets.“Orthodontic treatment is one of the most rewarding health decisions a person can make,” said Dr Luong.“We want to make that journey as easy and comfortable as possible, and our continued recognition as a Blue Diamond Provider shows that we're doing just that.”To book a complimentary smile assessment , visit com or contact your nearest Medland Orthodontics practice.

