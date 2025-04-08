From Chikhal Kalo Festival To Kakolem Beach: Abhay Deol Shares His Must Do’S In Goa

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, April 8 (IANS) From secret coves to vibrant cultural fests, Abhay Deol's Goa itinerary is anything but ordinary. The Bollywood actor has revealed his top picks from the state which includes the mystical Chikhal Kalo festival, serene Kakolem beach and quiet museum corners among many others.

As part of Airbnb and Goa Tourism Department's Rediscover Goa campaign, Airbnb launched Goa Unseen, a guidebook offering an insider's perspective on the state's lesser-known wonders.

Abhay, who is a longtime resident, at the launch of the Goa Unseen, a guidebook by Airbnb and Goa Tourism Department, shared that the state is known for the“the parties, the cafes and bars and the beaches and the lifestyle.”

“But there's one group of tourism that goes through Goa which is invisible, and that is the group of people who come here for wellness, who come here for yoga, who come here for meditation, a lot of healers around the world that come over here, and that's something that's still underground that we don't know of,” he said.

The actor added:“Goa is well known for like I said the beaches and the parties, I think Goa has a full potential to be a place which gives us access to the wellness aspect of things, we have a great history of Ayurvedic medicine and culture of healing that I think one can explore, and that's the conversation I'd love to have with you.”

Talking about Abhay's must do's in Goa, first is the Chikhal Kalo Festival:“ Held in Marcel, this festival sees participants immerse themselves in muddy fields, reviving the playful spirit of Lord

Krishna's childhood. Accompanied by folk music and traditional rituals, it's a one-of-

a-kind experience that showcases Goa's vibrant cultural heritage beyond its

Beaches.”

Next was the Sao Joao Feast, a monsoon festival where locals jump into wells, dance to

lively tunes, and embrace Goa's vibrant traditions.

Then there is Fado & Mando at Madragoa, Panaji. Fado and Mando, led by Fadista Sonia Shirsat - a musical art form that uncovers the music genres of Portugal and Goa.

He added the old churches of Goa to the list along with that was the Museum of Christian Art, in old Goa. It houses a rare collection of sacred relics, gilded altars, and intricate artifacts that reflect the artistic and religious influences of the past.

Talking about culinary delight, Abhay's first recommendation is State of Good Vibes, Moira, where the freshly made treats at the sourdough bakery-n-café are his personal favourites.

Then the extraordinary farm-to-table dining experience at C'est L'avi - A Table in the Hills by Avinash Martins, set in Goa's lush countryside. Chef Avinash Martins.

For Abhay, the Kakolem beach is a hidden paradise with dramatic cliffs and an untouched shoreline, perfect for a secluded escape.