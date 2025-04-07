NEXCOM NSA 5200 Sets Benchmark For AI Security Threat Detection

Delivering Enhanced Cybersecurity with AI Acceleration and Scalable Solutions for Encrypted Networks

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the launch of the NSA 5200 , a 1U rackmount cybersecurity appliance powered by the latest 14th-generation Intel Core processor that sets a new benchmark in AI-driven security solutions. Designed to meet the demands of real-time threat detection and data encryption, the NSA 5200 integrates advanced AI inference acceleration, leveraging integrated and discrete GPUs to enhance communication security without compromising network speed or operational efficiency.“AI-driven cybersecurity solutions are rapidly transforming network security as we know it, but as cyber threats continue to grow in sophistication, organizations must continue to stay ahead of the threat while balancing privacy, performance, and security,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“NEXCOM's NSA 5200 is built to address the growing cybersecurity challenges and requirements, providing a cost-effective, scalable, and AI-optimized security platform that is both flexible and powerful enough to handle high volumes of encrypted data.”The NEXCOM NSA 5200 is a scalable, AI-optimized security platform that delivers the flexibility of CPU-driven interference with GPU acceleration that enables high-performance threat detection while maintaining efficient resource allocation. When tested against four AI models to determine the best hardware setup for AI-driven threat detection, the NSA 5200 showed fast response times, high query-per-second (QPS) rates, and enhanced network security capabilities to effectively safeguard encrypted communications in Zero Trust, SASE, edge computing, and cloud-driven environments.The NEXCOM NSA 5200 offers flexible architecture that allows businesses to tailor AI workloads based on performance, power efficiency, and security needs. It delivers enhanced cybersecurity through AI-powered inference models, optimizing throughput (QPS) across various configurations. The powerful, AI-optimized solution enhances network security, improves threat detection accuracy and data encryption, and ensures real-time protection of network traffic. It features four DDR5 ECC/non-ECC UDIMM slots (up to 128GB), TPM 2.0, and a PCIe 5.0 expansion slot, with up to 100 GbE per slot to boost Ethernet throughput.Download the full white paper to explore detailed performance results and learn how the NSA 5200 maximizes throughput and reduces latency to optimize AI-driven cybersecurity workloads.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website .Features:●14th Gen IntelCoreTM processor●4 x DDR5 ECC/non-ECC UDIMM slot, up to 128GB●1 x M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD slot (PCIe 4.0 x4)●1 x RJ45 console port●1 x 550W CRPS (1+1) Redundant power supply●4 x LAN module slot (Gen Z)●2 x 2.5” SATA 3.0 SSD (optional)About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

Peter Yang

NEXCOM

+1 510-386-2266

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.