Intempus Property Management Acquires FYVE Realty

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intempus Property Management , a leading property management and real estate firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of selected markets of FYVE Realty, a well-established real estate company specializing in residential services. The acquisition, finalized on January 31, 2025, represents a strategic step forward for Intempus Property Management, strengthening its position in key markets and expanding its service offerings to clients in Tennessee (Knoxville, Nashville), Ohio (Columbus, Cleveland, Akron), South Carolina (Charleston, Bluffton, Sumter), and Georgia (Woodstock, Roswell, Atlanta, Savannah) and vicinities.This acquisition comes as part of Intempus Property Management's commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction by offering a broader range of property management and real estate services. The integration of FYVE Realty's team and resources will allow Intempus to serve it's clients better and expand it's property management market share in the major cities of Knoxville and Nashville in Tennessee, Columbus, Cleveland, and Akron in Ohio, Charleston, Bluffton, and Sumter in South Carolina, Woodstock, Roswell, Atlanta, and Savannah in Georgia. This expansion positions Intempus Property Management to offer even more comprehensive services and capitalize on the company's growing scale to better meet the needs of property owners and tenants across these regions."We are thrilled to welcome these FYVE Realty markets to the Intempus family," said Michael Khesin, CEO of Intempus Property Management. "This acquisition allows us to offer even greater value to our clients and expand our presence in the market. At Intempus, we are always looking for opportunities to improve and innovate. We are excited about the opportunities this will create, not just for our company but for the communities we serve."Eugene Korsunsky, President of Intempus Property Management also shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "The acquisition of FYVE Realty marks a new chapter for Intempus Property Management. This move aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality, innovative services to clients across multiple regions. We are excited to expand our capabilities and continue providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of property owners and tenants.""We are thrilled to partner with Intempus Property Management," said John Ferron, CEO of FYVE Realty. "This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for both our teams and our clients. By aligning with a company that shares our commitment to innovation and exceptional service, FYVE Realty can now expand into new markets and enhance the management solutions they offer”This acquisition is a strategic move that will significantly enhance Intempus Property Management's ability to provide comprehensive, high-quality real estate and property management solutions . By combining FYVE Realty's established expertise in residential services with Intempus' innovative technologies and client-centered approach, the partnership strengthens its presence in key markets and expands service offerings. The acquisition also opens opportunities to enter new regions, broaden the customer base , and drive efficiencies that will benefit property owners and tenants alike. With a shared commitment to excellence, this acquisition positions the company for sustained growth and success in an increasingly competitive market.About companyIntempus Property Management is a full-service property management and real estate firm, specializing in delivering efficient, client-focused solutions. Operating in California, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, and Georgia, Intempus is committed to providing superior property management services to property owners, investors, and residents across these regions.

