Manifest Technologies Unveils World's First Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing Evaluation Kit At RAPID 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CEO and co-founder Camila Uzcategui emphasized the significance of the launch:"We founded Manifest to fundamentally reimagine additive manufacturing-moving beyond layer-by-layer printing to instant, multidimensional formation of solid parts using precisely controlled beams of light. At a time when the more mature additive technologies are beginning to stagnate, we view the debut of our P-VAM evaluation kit at RAPID as an invitation to forward-thinking partners to join us and manifest different."

Parallax VAM overcomes many persistent limitations of traditional additive manufacturing and pairs well with existing high-throughput forming processes like injection molding, opening entirely new opportunities for production applications.

Parallax VAM: A New Category of Additive Manufacturing

The P-VAM evaluation kit showcases Manifest's proprietary technology, anchored by four key advantages:



Rapid, Layerless 3D Fabrication

Simultaneously cures liquid resin in three dimensions-eliminating layers and support structures-to produce intricate, fully solid parts 10–100x faster than conventional additive methods, unlocking entirely new mass-customization and scalable production opportunities.

Unmatched Design Freedom & Adaptability

Enables previously impossible geometries, including seamless embedding of electronics or objects directly within fabricated parts. Resolution can be precisely adapted across individual components and unlimited horizontal scalability offering unprecedented flexibility for complex designs.

Wide Material Compatibility

Manifest's open platform approach allows users to experiment freely with a diverse array of transparent photopolymer resins, including high viscosity formulations, to precisely tailor materials to advanced applications. Production-Line Ready – Forget the Printer Form Factor

Compact, modular hardware seamlessly integrates into serial manufacturing environments, eliminating the need for traditional bulky print farms. P-VAM enables continuous, on-demand production directly within existing manufacturing lines.

Experience P-VAM Live at RAPID 2025

Visitors to Manifest's booth at RAPID 2025 (Booth #3443) can see how Parallax VAM works right on the show floor, inspect newly fabricated parts and connect with Manifest's team to discuss potential use-cases and early-adopter opportunities.

Become an Early Adopter and Industry Partner

Manifest invites mechanical engineers and industrial R&D teams to participate in the evaluation program. Early adopters will actively influence the direction and commercial potential of this groundbreaking technology, helping to uncover new applications and refine Manifest's path to broader commercialization.

To learn more about early adopter opportunities or strategic partnerships, visit Manifest Technologies at RAPID 2025 or contact the Manifest team directly.

Media Contact:

Camila Uzcategui

CEO, Manifest Technologies

954-408-4243

[email protected]

About Manifest Technologies

Manifest Technologies is reimagining additive manufacturing with its groundbreaking Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (P-VAM) platform. By instantly forming complete, fully solid parts using precision-controlled multidimensional light, Manifest eliminates layers, supports, and even the printer form factor which constrain traditional 3D printing. Our open, adaptable platform enables manufacturers to unlock previously impossible designs, embed electronics seamlessly, and integrate continuous additive production directly into existing manufacturing lines. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Manifest is empowering innovators to Manifest Different-accelerating the creation of next-generation products and transforming how industries bring bold ideas into reality. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Manifest Technologies