Media reports Interpol taking into consideration detention warrants for Serb presidents
(MENAFN) Interpol is reportedly considering issuing international arrest warrants for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, and Nenad Stevandic, the Speaker of its parliament, according to Serbian media. The two leaders face accusations of undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina’s constitutional order and violating the country’s Criminal Code.
Although the Balkan office of Interpol has distributed these arrest warrants to member states, they have not yet been approved by the Interpol General Secretariat. The accusations stem from the enactment of laws by Dodik, Stevandic, and Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic that restrict Bosnia’s state-level judiciary and law enforcement functions.
Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority region within Bosnia and Herzegovina, was created after the 1995 Dayton Agreement ended the Bosnian Civil War, dividing the country into two entities. Dodik’s recent conviction by a Sarajevo court for obstructing the country’s constitutional court has further exacerbated tensions. He denies the charges, claiming they are politically motivated.
The legal actions against Dodik and his allies have drawn strong reactions from Serbia and Russia. Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister has vowed to block any attempts to detain the leaders, calling the actions by Bosnian authorities a form of political revenge. Moscow has also criticized the court’s decision, warning that such moves could destabilize the region.
