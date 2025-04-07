Pratiksha Rai Brings Her Character In 'Vasudha' To Life With Bollywood Inspirations & Rigorous Prep

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Zee TV's show "Vasudha" has managed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its intricate and engaging storyline.

In particular, Pratiksha Rai who essays the role of the calculative and enigmatic Karishma has been making waves with her nuanced performance.

Pratiksha has been meticulously honing her craft to bring Karishma's layered personality to life on screen. In an attempt to perfect her role, she has been actively working on her voice modulation and dialogue delivery. She is also incorporating advice from her co-stars along with valuable inputs from the show's director.

To add further depth to her portrayal, she has drawn inspiration from some of Bollywood's most iconic negative characters such as Priyanka Chopra's powerful performance as Sonia Roy in "Aitraaz".

Speaking about her character, Pratiksha said,“Karishma is a multi-layered character whose actions are driven by her personal motives, often without regard for others' emotions. Portraying her is challenging because I balance her charming exterior with the manipulative traits hidden beneath."

Revealing how she prepared for the role, she added, "To prepare for this role, I have worked extensively on her voice modulation and dialogue delivery, drawing inspiration from negative portrayals like Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz. I am also incredibly grateful for the guidance of my co-actors onset of Vasudha, who have played a crucial role in shaping my character's persona on screen. It has been a fantastic learning experience to delve into her psyche, and I'm happy to see how the audience responds to Karishma's actions against Vasudha.”

As her character continues to stir trouble for Vasudha, and even attempts to harm Devansh (Abhishek Sharma) in the hospital, Karishma is growing more dangerous with time- Will she be able to embarrass Vasudha or will her plans fail?

