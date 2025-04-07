403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Says Second Stage of Consultations with UAE Will Be in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) The second stage of Turkey-United Arab Emirates consultations on Africa is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as confirmed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and UAE's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.
The talks will center around recent developments in Africa and will seek to identify possible areas of collaboration in sectors such as economy, investment, as well as development throughout the continent.
The decision to establish regular consultations on African matters was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following discussions between the foreign ministers of both countries.
As part of this agreement, the inaugural Turkey-UAE consultations on Africa were held in Ankara on October 10, 2023.
The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and UAE's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.
The talks will center around recent developments in Africa and will seek to identify possible areas of collaboration in sectors such as economy, investment, as well as development throughout the continent.
The decision to establish regular consultations on African matters was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following discussions between the foreign ministers of both countries.
As part of this agreement, the inaugural Turkey-UAE consultations on Africa were held in Ankara on October 10, 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment