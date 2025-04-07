Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey Says Second Stage of Consultations with UAE Will Be in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN) The second stage of Turkey-United Arab Emirates consultations on Africa is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as confirmed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and UAE's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.

The talks will center around recent developments in Africa and will seek to identify possible areas of collaboration in sectors such as economy, investment, as well as development throughout the continent.

The decision to establish regular consultations on African matters was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following discussions between the foreign ministers of both countries.

As part of this agreement, the inaugural Turkey-UAE consultations on Africa were held in Ankara on October 10, 2023.

