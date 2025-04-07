403
US court stops DEI-linked intel conclusions
(MENAFN) A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to fire intelligence officers involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. On Monday, US District Judge Anthony J. Trenga issued a preliminary injunction preventing the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) from terminating 19 employees who had challenged their dismissals.
This legal move comes as the administration works to dismantle DEI programs across federal agencies. In January, Trump signed an executive order mandating the termination of all DEI offices, arguing these initiatives led to “illegal and immoral discrimination” and were wasteful.
In February, a group of intelligence workers placed on administrative leave filed a lawsuit against ODNI, claiming they were being fired without valid cause and in violation of their constitutional rights. Judge Trenga ruled that these employees must be allowed to seek reassignment or challenge their terminations under agency employment rules.
The injunction also extends to 39 other CIA and ODNI employees facing similar terminations. This ruling is part of broader legal battles challenging various executive actions by Trump, which have affected policies on immigration, civil rights, public health, and federal workforce regulations.
These efforts are part of a larger initiative led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk to reduce federal spending and dismantle DEI programs within government agencies. Critics argue that such programs, while designed to promote inclusion, can lead to reverse discrimination and organizational inefficiencies.
