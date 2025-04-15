Ben Affleck Says He’S As Bad At Flirting Like His ‘Accountant 2’ Character

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role in the sequel to the 2016 thriller 'Accountant', has agreed that he is as bad at flirting as his character Christian Wolff in 'The Accountant 2'.

Affleck, who recently divorced from Jennifer Lopez, said:“Here's a guy who's trying to figure out – he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he's trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there.

“You know, he's not comfortable extending himself. He doesn't really know how to flirt exactly. He's not comfortable – like so many of us.”

The actor also spoke on the broader challenges of dating, saying:“It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you're trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'”

He praised his character's effort to be open, including an awkward but heartfelt attempt at line-dancing during a date in the film.

“It was kind of a lovely thing,” he said.

The actor added:“I probably am not going to get a lot more demands for my line-dancing work (in movies.) I don't know. The phone hasn't rung yet.”

Affleck's comments come months after finalising his divorce from singer and actor Jennifer Lopez in January. The pair had rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement, but officially ended their marriage two years later in 2024.

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor described the separation as“drama-free” and said Jennifer was still“somebody (he has) a lot of respect for”. Affleck was previously married to 52-year-old actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.