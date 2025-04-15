Ali Fazal: Mental Shift Required Between 'Rakht Brahmand', Prosit Roy’S Thriller Is Immense

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Ali Fazal is currently juggling between shooting for 'Rakht Brahmand' and playing a real-life-inspired role in Prosit Roy's crime thriller. The actor said that the mental shift between the two projects is immense.

The fantasy period drama Rakht Brahmand is creatively helmed by Raj & DK, and acclaimed director Prosit Roy's upcoming project is an intense murder thriller.

Ali shared,“I have always been drawn to stories that push me out of my comfort zone. Rakhtbrahmand is an expansive period drama, a genre I've never explored at this scale, while Prosit Roy's thriller is raw and intense.”

He added, The mental shift required between these projects is immense, but that's what excites me as an actor. I thrive on unpredictability, and this phase is allowing me to explore the full spectrum of my craft.”

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in the upcoming movie“Thug Life,” directed by Mani Ratnam.

On April 4, Ali expressed his happiness upon working with Kamal.

Ali shared,“As an actor, my goal has always been to explore, to push boundaries, and to challenge myself with every role. 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years of my career because I get to be part of diverse and powerful narratives across different industries and platforms.”

“Stepping into my South debut with Mani Ratnam is a huge honor. Working alongside Kamal Haasan sir, who has been a massive inspiration for generations of actors, is something I could have only dreamed of. It's a world-class story, and I'm grateful to be a part of it. This year is blessed and exciting in that I'm being able to work across industries, genres, and platforms,” he added.

He also has the“Rule Breakers,” which is a real-life-inspired Hollywood film about the wonderful groups of courageous girls.

Ali's other projects include Anurag Basu's“Metro... In Dino” and“Lahore 1947.”