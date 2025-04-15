American Tech Firm UST Expands India Footprint, Opens 4Th Office In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Expanding its India footprint, US-based digital transformation solutions company UST on Tuesday said it has inaugurated its fourth office facility in Bengaluru that has over 300 seats.

UST commenced its operations in Bengaluru in 2012 and currently, the city stands as its second-largest global delivery centre, accommodating over 6,500 employees delivering innovative solutions across semiconductor, healthcare, technology, logistics, hi-tech, retail and BFSI.

“The inauguration of the new facility marks a significant milestone for Bengaluru's contribution to UST's continued growth in India. With satellite offices across key tech hubs in the city, we aim to provide our employees with convenient workspaces closer to their homes, reducing commute fatigue and enabling them to focus more on innovation and productivity,” said Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru.

This expansion reinforces our dedication to fostering a dynamic and employee-centric work environment while continuing to deliver high-value solutions for our customers, he added.

UST continues to expand its footprint across India, solidifying its position as a global leader in digital transformation and technology services.

In March 2025, UST inaugurated a 1,000-seater office in Pune with plans to create 6,000 jobs in the next five years in the city.

Last year, the company opened a second office in Bengaluru along with a Design Experience Centre. The company also laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in Kochi.

In 2023, UST inaugurated a state-of-the-art office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to innovative research and development in emerging technologies.

The California-headquartered firm said it has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in key locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Hosur and employs over 20,000 people in the country.