Transloop Climbs To #86 On Transport Topics' Top 100 Freight Brokerage Firms List, Rising 9 Spots In 2025
"We're honored to be recognized again by Transport Topics as a Top 100 Freight Brokerage," said TransLoop CEO and Founder Nicholas Reasoner. "This achievement is the result of our team's relentless effort, the trust of our partners, and our unwavering commitment to doing things the right way. Six years ago, this was just a vision. Today, we're executing on it-and we are not done yet. The goal is to be the #1 freight brokerage in the US."
Founded in 2019 by Nicholas Reasoner, Scott Houdek, Brien Maloney and Chris Sujka in the Chicago Loop, TransLoop now has five office locations across the US and is actively hiring experienced individuals to its growing team. To learn more about TransLoop, please visit .
Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation since 1935. To see who made their Top 100 list, visit Transport Topics at .
About TransLoop
TransLoop is a modern freight brokerage focused on creating an industry-leading experience for our customer and carrier partners. TransLoop maintains elite levels of service, transparency, communication and strategic solutions, attributed to industry-tenured teammates, 24/7 expert support and reliable technology.
SOURCE TransLoop
