Onyx Hits 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Onyx Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Thursday. Onyx announced new high-grade drill results from hole MC24-163, at the Argus North Zone, a newly identified gold zone located 100 metres north of the main Argus Zone trend at its 100% owned Munro-Croesus Project. 75 km east of Timmins, Ontario.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.34 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.14 Thursday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $18.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
CF Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
The FUTR Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.51 Thursday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Hyper Bit Technology (C) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.74 Thursday. No news stories today.
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $19.32 Thursday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.51 Thursday. No news stories today.
Miivo Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Orla Mining Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.90 Thursday. No news stories today.
Revival Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.08 Thursday. No news stories today.
Thor Explorations Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
