Inc. Names Spelman Logistics To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast Companies On The Inc. Regionals: Northeast List Had A Median Growth Rate Of 100 Percent

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This recognition is an incredible milestone for our team," said Anthony Richardson, Director of Operations at Spelman Logistics. "It reflects our shared commitment to growth, operational excellence, and delivering world-class logistics solutions to our clients every single day."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Spelman Logistics

Spelman Logistics is a performance-driven transportation and logistics company based in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. Specializing in last-mile delivery and freight coordination, Spelman serves clients nationwide with speed, reliability, and scalable solutions. The company is known for its operational excellence, people-first approach, and strategic growth mindset.

To learn more about how Spelman Logistics can support your business, we encourage you to schedule time with our business development team .

To learn more about Spelman Logistics, click here .

SOURCE Spelman Logistics Inc