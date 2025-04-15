Anthony Mackie Says ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Will Give ‘Old Marvel Feeling’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Anthony Mackie feels“Avengers: Doomsday” will take fans back to the golden age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Mackie, who played Sam Wilson in February's“Captain America: Brave New World,” teased In a conversation with IGN, that the Russo Brothers' latest blockbuster feels a return to form for the Marvel franchise, reports variety.

Mackie said:“We're supposed to go out this week, and we'll be out there doing it. Everybody's excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it's going to be great.”

He continued,“I'm really excited for what this project is going to be. It's going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

“Avengers: Doomsday,” which premieres May 1, 2026, features an all-star roster of past Marvel heroes. Confirmed cast members include names such as Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, aka the new Falcon, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. Former Marvel frontman, Robert Downey Jr., will also return for“Doomsday.”

He will play the film's villain, Victor Von Doom.

There are also several actors from the“X-Men” series of films starring in“Doomsday.”

From Marvel's mutant universe are Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, James Marsden as Cyclops and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. Channing Tatum will also star as Gambit, who made his debut as the character in 2024's“Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Before Marvel debuts“Doomsday,” the studio will release two tentpoles in 2025 including“Thunderbolts*,” which debuts May 2, and“The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which releases July 25.

Mackie made his film debut in 8 Mile in 2002, and earned critical recognition for his roles in Brother to Brother. He was also seen in The Hurt Locker. Mackie played Tupac Shakur in Notorious and Martin Luther King Jr. in All the Way.