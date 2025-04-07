Gulf Beach Games 'Muscat 2025' Begins With Colourful Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Muscat: The third edition of the Gulf Beach Games kicked off in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Saturday.

The Games will continue until Friday and will see the participation of more than 300 athletes representing the six Gulf countries; Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE and Bahrain.

The opening ceremony was attended by Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Second Vice-President Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Sports Sector Director Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani and a number of heads of Gulf Olympic committees and senior officials from the Olympic committees and sports bodies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain with the Team Qatar's delegation at the 3rd Gulf Beach Games in Muscat yesterday.

Qatar's flag was carried at the opening ceremony by national beach volleyball player Cherif Younousse.

The ceremony, held at the Lake Theatre in Qurum Natural Park, featured artistic and theatrical performances that highlighted Omani and Gulf cultural identity and embodied the spirit and sporting values ​​of the tournament.

The competitions of the 3rd Gulf Beach Games 'Muscat 2025' include eight disciplines: beach soccer, beach handball, beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, air sports (paragliding), and equestrian (tent pegging).

A total of 18 athletes competing in five sports: beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming and equestrian (tent pegging), are representing Qatar at the Games.