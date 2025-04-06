403
Lebanese leader, U.S. envoy discuss border security in "constructive" discussions
(MENAFN) In a notable diplomatic engagement, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun engaged in "constructive" discussions with U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, on Saturday. The meeting, held in Beirut, centered around the evolving geopolitical dynamics in southern Lebanon and along the Syrian border, as highlighted in a statement issued by the presidential media office.
The dialogue between President Aoun and Deputy Envoy Ortagus emphasized the importance of "the ongoing coordination between the two sides, as well as financial and economic reforms and the government's anti-corruption efforts." Prior to the official talks, a private session was held, though specifics regarding this discussion remain undisclosed. This private meeting underscores the nuanced and often sensitive nature of international diplomatic negotiations.
Morgan Ortagus also engaged with other key Lebanese leaders during her visit, including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The Prime Minister's office described the meeting with Salam as being conducted in a "positive atmosphere," indicating a shared commitment to maintaining regional stability.
The talks with Prime Minister Salam primarily focused "measures taken by the Lebanese army to enforce UN Resolution 1701, the security arrangements aimed at halting hostilities, in cooperation with the military monitoring committee, and the completion of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory," according to the statement.
