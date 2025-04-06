403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO associates possibly to place air, naval forces to Ukraine
(MENAFN) France and the UK are reportedly considering deploying air and naval forces to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post. The proposal comes as NATO members engage in ongoing discussions about ceasefire negotiations. These two countries are also supporting the creation of a European-led "reassurance force" to be stationed in Ukrainian cities away from the frontlines. However, this proposal has faced opposition from some other NATO members.
A French-British military team is set to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks to assess troop requirements and possible deployment sites. Sources say that Europe’s focus is shifting to air and naval power, as concerns rise about the feasibility of maintaining a large ground troop presence. Some NATO members are suggesting the use of air and sea assets to patrol Ukrainian skies or the Black Sea.
While the idea of deploying troops has been discussed, some European officials doubt that a ceasefire, which is a precondition for such deployment, will be achieved soon. Many diplomats view these discussions as an exercise in preparation and leverage. Several European countries are also hesitant to commit without assurance of US support, such as air defense, intelligence, and heavy airlift capabilities, but US President Donald Trump has not provided clear assurances on this matter.
Russia has strongly opposed any foreign troop deployments to Ukraine, warning that it would consider them legitimate targets, whether under NATO, EU, or national flags.
A French-British military team is set to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks to assess troop requirements and possible deployment sites. Sources say that Europe’s focus is shifting to air and naval power, as concerns rise about the feasibility of maintaining a large ground troop presence. Some NATO members are suggesting the use of air and sea assets to patrol Ukrainian skies or the Black Sea.
While the idea of deploying troops has been discussed, some European officials doubt that a ceasefire, which is a precondition for such deployment, will be achieved soon. Many diplomats view these discussions as an exercise in preparation and leverage. Several European countries are also hesitant to commit without assurance of US support, such as air defense, intelligence, and heavy airlift capabilities, but US President Donald Trump has not provided clear assurances on this matter.
Russia has strongly opposed any foreign troop deployments to Ukraine, warning that it would consider them legitimate targets, whether under NATO, EU, or national flags.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment