Israeli Forces Destroy Saint George Statue Amid Palm Celebrations
(MENAFN) During Christian celebrations of Palm Sunday, Israeli forces reportedly destroyed a statue of Saint George in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese news outlets.
The incident occurred in the border village of Yaroun, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement that was reached in November.
A Lebanese national news agency, stated that "a video showed an Israeli military bulldozer bringing down the statue,” further emphasizing the act took place despite ongoing regional tensions.
Moustafa Bayram, a former Lebanese Labor Minister, also posted footage of the statue’s destruction on X, confirming the event. However, the precise timing of the demolition was not detailed.
Bayram condemned the incident, asserting that the Israeli military "shamelessly documented the act," which he claimed highlights its ongoing animosity toward the cultural and spiritual symbols of other communities.
He described Israel as "a foreign, occupying entity that has no place among the peoples and communities of this region."
As of now, the Israeli military has issued no statement regarding the claims.
Palm Sunday holds deep religious importance for Christians globally, as it marks Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem, an event remembered as a moment of reverence and celebration in Christian tradition.
A tenuous truce has been observed in Lebanon since November 2024, which brought a halt to prolonged hostilities across the Israel-Lebanon border.
The conflict had intensified dramatically in September with fierce clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
