Russia, China Announce Joint Film Production Plan
(MENAFN) Moscow and Beijing are working toward finalizing a strategy for cooperative film creation, according to Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.
This initiative was addressed during a discussion in the Chinese capital between Lyubimova and Shen Haixiong, who is the chief executive of the China Media Group, as stated in a press communication from the ministry on Friday.
During the meeting, Russian representatives introduced several cinematic projects to their Chinese counterparts.
These included feature-length narratives, non-fiction films, television series, and animated productions.
The dialogue also encompassed potential collaboration with China Film Group, along with discussions about screening the Russian film ‘The Wizard of the Emerald City: Part 1’ in theaters across China.
Lyubimova remarked, “Our goal is to approve specific ideas for joint films that will not only attract a large audience in Russia and China, but will also be distinguished by high-quality, highly artistic content.”
She further explained that the initiative would receive institutional backing from appropriate agencies and would promote the development of new cinematic works, as well as foster both commercial and governmental interactions.
Shen, who is also a deputy head of China’s Publicity Department, expressed optimism that film trade between the two countries would grow substantially, emphasizing that Beijing “highly values the open dialogue” with Moscow regarding this initiative.
According to the Russian Culture Ministry, both countries have previously collaborated on film ventures.
A notable example is the historical period drama ‘Red Silk’, which premiered successfully in Russia in February and generated more than 500 million rubles (USD5.9 million) within its debut month.
The ministry indicated that the film is scheduled for release in China in the near future.
